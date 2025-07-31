Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds cushion below $3,300 while 50-day EMA acts as key barrier

- Gold price finds temporary support below near $3,270, while downside seems more likely.
- Traders pare Fed dovish bets as Powell signals no rush of interest rate cuts.
- US President is optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades almost 1% higher around $3,315 during the European trading session on Thursday. The yellow metal bounces back after its monthly low around $3,270, posted earlier in the day, even as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that there is no rush for interest rate cuts.
On Wednesday, Jerome Powell said in the press conference, after the Fed left interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, that the current interest rate stance is “appropriate” to guard against “upside inflation risks”.
Fed’s support for keeping interest rates at their current levels has also forced traders to pare dovish bets. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the September meeting has diminished to 43.2% from 63.3% seen on Tuesday.
Higher interest rates by the Fed for longer bode poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Meanwhile, an increase in investors’ risk appetite due to more deals being signed by Washington has also dampened the Gold price’s outlook. Ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, Washington has reached trade agreements with a number of its leading trading partners, notably Europe and Japan. Trump has also expressed confidence that trade discussions with China are going well and a deal with Beijing looks likely. “We're moving along well with China,” Trump said on Wednesday, and added, “I think we'll have a very fair deal with China.”
Improving global economic tensions diminish demand for safe-haven assets, such as Gold.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price bounces back near $3,320 to retest the breakdown of the Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily timeframe. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a key barrier for the gold price around $3,320.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near $40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below that level.
Looking down, the Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245
Alternatively, the Gold price will enter uncharted territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1450 ahead of US data
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.1450 after a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground on strong US data and hawkish Fed tone, capping the pair's upside. Investors await the next batch of US data.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-month low near 1.3200
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-May near 1.3200. The US Dollar regathers its strength after a technical correction, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot as investors await mid-tier data releases.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $3,300
After losing about 1.5% on Wednesday, Gold recovers modestly and stays in positive territory at around $3,300 on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising sharply on hawkish Fed tone and upbeat US data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.