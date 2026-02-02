OPEC+ agrees to keep oil output unchanged for March

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to keep its oil output unchanged for March at a meeting on Sunday. The group announced that the next meeting will take place on March 1.

A statement noted, "The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to continue pausing or reverse the additional voluntary production adjustments."

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is down 2.80% on the day at $63.45.