China’s Xi says is on a ‘strong currency’ mission to make the Yuan a global reserve

China’s President Xi Jinping said in an article published on Saturday in Qiushi that he has renewed calls for the Chinese Yuan to build a “strong currency” that can become widely used in international trade, investment and foreign exchange markets and reach the status of a global reserve.

These remarks underscore Beijing’s long-term ambition to reduce reliance on the US Dollar (USD).

Market reaction

