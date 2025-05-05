Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher to near $3,250 as trade questions linger

- Gold price drifts higher to around $3,245 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- US tariff uncertainty boosts the safe-haven flows, supporting the Gold price.
- US NFP rose by 177K in April vs. 130K expected.
The Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in positive territory near $3,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concerns over the US recession and US-China trade relations provide some support to safe-haven assets like Gold. The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April will be in the spotlight later on Monday.
While the Chinese Commerce Ministry indicated Beijing was considering an offer from the US to hold talks over US President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, the two sides still seem far apart. Trump avoided answering the question if there will be trade deals this week, saying there 'could' be. The uncertainty surrounding tariff boosts the safe-haven flows, benefiting the precious metal.
The rising bets that the Fed will cut its interest rate in June raise non-yielding bullion's appeal. "The labor report leaves little doubt that the FOMC will keep rates on hold this week, and the bar for cutting is now even higher for June," said Michael Feroli, head of U.S. economics at JPMorgan.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) rose by 177K in April, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday. This figure followed the 185K increase (revised from 228K) seen in March and came in above the market consensus of 130K. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.2% in April, as expected, while the Average Hourly Earnings held steady at 3.8% YoY in the same reported period.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
On the other hand, improved market sentiment and a risk-on trade could drag the yellow metal lower and lead to some profit-taking in Gold's safe-haven. Trump eased tensions with the US Fed, saying that he will not remove Jerome Powell as Fed Board Chairman before his term ends in May 2026. Nonetheless, Trump reiterated his belief that the Fed should cut interest rates at some point
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction to near 0.6450 as Anthony Albanese wins a second term as Australian PM
The AUD/USD pair gathers strength to around 0.6450 during the Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar strengthens against the Greenback after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won a second three-year term in Federal Election 2025, making major gains in Federal Election results on Saturday.
USD/JPY consolidates below 145.00 amid mixed cues
USD/JPY kicks off the new week on a subdued note as geopolitical risks and the uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans help revive demand for the safe-haven JPY. A mildly softer USD also capped the pair. However, the BoJ's dovish pause last week acts as a headwind for the JPY and keeps the pair close to over a three-week high touched on Friday.
Gold edges higher to near $3,250 as trade questions linger
Gold price trades in positive territory near $3,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concerns over the US recession and US-China trade relations provide some support to safe-haven assets like Gold.
Week ahead: Fed, BoE decisions, China’s trade data in the spotlight
Fed to sit on the sidelines amid tariff uncertainty. BoE to cut by 25bps, but could still disappoint the doves. China trade data to reveal wounds amid US-Sino trade war. Japan wages, Canada job numbers and AMD earnings also on tap.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.