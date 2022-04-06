Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues a subdued performance around $1,920, FOMC minutes eyed

- XAU/USD is auctioning in a narrow range of $1,916.00-1,925.28 amid uncertainty over the FOMC minutes release.
- Gold prices are forming a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation.
- The DXY is approaching 100.00 amid a souring market mood.
Gold (XAU/USD) is displaying a subdued performance on Wednesday after witnessing a steep fall from around $1,945 in the New York session on Tuesday. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,916.00-1,925.28 as investors are waiting for the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which are due on Wednesday.
The FOMC minutes will unfold the mathematics behind the stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues, which was taken for the monetary policy announced in March. This will also provide the status of the US economy. It is worth noting that the Fed increased the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its last monetary policy meet.
On Tuesday, a sheer intraday bearish move in the precious metal was the reflection of the hawkish stance dictated by the Fed policymakers. Fed Governor Lael Brainard cited that the Fed is ready for aggressive action if the indicators of inflation and inflation expectations get worsen. Also, the balance sheet reduction program will pick up soon, which will de-escalate the helicopter money from the economy.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to kiss the psychological figure of 100.00 amid souring market sentiments on hawkish stances from the Fed officials. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have printed a fresh three-year high at 2.62%.
Gold Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, XAU/USD is auctioning in a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The formation indicates inventory adjustment in which the inventory is shifted from retail participants to institutional investors. The chart pattern is plotted in a wider range of $1,890.21-1,965.79. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1920.98
|Today Daily Change
|-2.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1923.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1942.23
|Daily SMA50
|1901.36
|Daily SMA100
|1853.33
|Daily SMA200
|1822.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1944.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1934.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1912.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1902.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1966.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
