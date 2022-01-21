Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers eye more gains around $1,850 – Confluence Detector

- Gold prices stay firmer around two-month high, pokes yearly resistance line.
- US dollar weakness, softer yields can favor gold buyers amid pre-Fed anxiety.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD likely to consolidate heading into next week’s FOMC meeting
Gold (XAU/USD) prices reverse the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since late November during early Friday.
In doing so, the yellow metal cheers consecutive third day of the downbeat US Treasury yields, as well as risk-off mood amid the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The metal cheered the market’s optimism amid mixed US data and China’s rate cut the previous day, not to forget receding fears of the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
While comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen triggered the latest risk-off mood, by fueling hawkish Fed concerns, a lack of major data/events may restrict the gold prices during the day. However, fears of the US Fed policymakers’ faster rate hike signals may challenge the precious metal buyers if the US dollar keeps the latest rebound.
Read: Fed Preview: Three ways Powell could out-dove markets, dealing a blow to the dollar
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price is battling the key hurdle around $1,842 comprising a cluster of SMA10 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Bollinger Band Upper on the daily formation.
It’s worth noting that the ability to reverse the previous pullback from a multi-day high, as well as staying above key levels, keeps gold buyers hopeful.
Should the bulls get a bit more support from softer USD and yields, they can easily cross the $1,842 hurdle, which in turn will allow them to aim for the $1,856 hurdle comprising Fibonacci 161.8% on one-day and Pivot Point R1 on one month.
During the rise, Pivot Point R2 on weekly may offer an intermediate halt of around $1,852.
Alternatively, if the downside pressure again intensifies, then bears could challenge critical support at $1,831, encompassing the previous month’s high.
Given the gold seller’s ability to conquer the $1,831 support, a downward trajectory towards the $1,821 mark, which is the intersection of the SMA10 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh daily top around 1.1335 area, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair quickly reversed an Asian session dip to a near two-week low and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.1335 region in the last hour. The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1300 mark on Friday and has now reversed a major part of the overnight losses.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3600 on BOE, Brexit concerns ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD differs from other risk-sensitive currency pairs to remain inactive around 1.3590-95 during early Friday. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify the risk-off mood amid contrasting signals concerning Brexit and the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move ahead of the key UK Retail Sales for December.
Gold likely to consolidate heading into next week’s FOMC meeting Premium
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Friday. The risk-off mood, retreating US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the metal. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped any further gains.
Decentraland relief rally capped at $3
Decentraland price has been on a massive bear trend since its all-time high in late 2021. The collapse of this metaverse token seems to be pausing as MANA trades inside a demand zone. Despite the short-term bearish outlook, a quick uptrend seems likely.
When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?
We agree that inflation should moderate this year due to the money side of things, but worry that monetary policy is powerless against most of the supply chain issues, commodity prices, greedy consumer goods companies, and that weird labor shortage.