- Gold bears move in despite weakness in the US dollar.
- Bulls lurking in familiar support, eyes towards $1.840s.
Gold is under pressure despite the weakness in the US dollar. At $1,823, the price is down by some 0.23% while the US dollar is also underwater, currently down by 0.18%. The greenback has struggled versus its major rivals at the start of the week due to the prospects of softening inflation which has given cause for a reassessment of the projected path of the Federal Reserve.
As a consequence, the greenback has been tipped over to the edge of the abyss as per the technicals illustrated in the prior analysis as follows:
In the above analysis, the greenback was forecasted to break the structure and head lower to the area of imbalance of price towards 103.00.
The price has followed the trajectory and is currently mitigating some of the imbalance following a fresh break of structure and this could be significant in the schematic of the gold price on the charts below.
Key US and ECB events
Meanwhile, the week ahead is going to be focused on Core PCE prices that have likely advanced firmly in May. Wjwta will be important is whether or not they will still be at a somewhat slower pace than the core Consumer Price Index (0.5% vs 0.6%). Additionally, US manufacturing surveys that have already been released point to a notable deceleration in activity in June. The Dallas survey today was very poor, -17.7 vs -3.1. Tomorrow we will have the Richmond report that is expected to show a move to -5 vs. -9 in May. Overall, the outcome of these data points this week will serve to move the needle with respect to the Federal Reserve's tightening expectations.
Currently, the WIRP suggests a 75 bp hike at the next meeting July 27 is 85% priced in, about the same as the start of last week, while 50 bp hikes at the subsequent meetings on September 21 and November 2 are almost fully priced in, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted. ''Looking ahead, the swaps market is pricing in 200 bp of tightening over the next 12 months that would see the policy rate peak between 3.50-3.75%, down from nearly 4.0% at the start of last week.''
Meanwhile, there will be a focus on the European Central Bank and the euro. Hawkkishness there could see the dollar weaker and support gold higher. The ECB forum begins tonight in Sintra, Portugal. which is the ECB’s version of the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. Euro-area inflation will be coming out this week as well and this likely rose further in June due to broadening price pressures and investors will look to this to cement sentiment of a likelihood of a 50bps hike from the ECB in September and set the tone for more to come at later meetings.
Analysts at TD Securities argued that ''gold prices are also being pulled higher as rising recession risks drive inflows into the yellow metal. In turn, while gold bears are looking for catalysts to shake out the massive amount of potentially complacent speculative length from proprietary traders, recession fears have started to spark a bid for safe-havens, given this historically has led a pivot in Fed policy.''
Gold technical analysis
As for the prior pre-open analysis this week, the bullish case for gold, it was stated that ''a bullish case for gold comes above the current consolidation rage above 1,832 towards the prior highs in the prior two US sessions and then $1,850 as follows:
We have seen two way price action since:
The move lower has coincided with a bid on US yields yet there is a probability that the bulls will be enticed by weakness in the greenback. The price imbalance on the hourly time frame below is located near the neckline of the M-formation at 1,839.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is easing towards 0.6900, fading a renewed uptick amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is attempting a bounce, as investors rethink the impact of aggressive Fed rate hikes on growth. A dip in the Australian business confidence survey also weighs on the AUD.
USD/JPY drops towards 135.00 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY is heading south to test 135.00, having failed to sustain above 135.50. The pair is falling in tandem with the US Treasury yields while the return of risk-off flows underpins the USD bounce. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold bounces off $1,820 support zone, focus on US data, Fed’s Powell
Gold Price consolidates recent losses at around $1,825.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the market’s cautious optimism ahead of the key US consumer sentiment numbers and the much-awaited central bankers’ debate at the ECB forum.
ApeCoin price edges near a critical level, is the uptrend genuine?
ApeCoin price shows compression of two Simple Moving Averages as price consolidates. APE price shows bullish re-entrance on the Volume Profile pattern, but traders should steer away from being early buyers. Invalidation of the bear trend remains at $6.15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!