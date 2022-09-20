- Gold bears move in as the Fed two-day meeting gets underway.
- Bulls could see an opportunity from deeper down in the meantime.
The gold price edged lower on Tuesday as the US dollar and yields climbed in anticipation of the outcome of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that got underway today. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,664.30 down 0.68%, losing ground from the highs of $1,679.51 to a low for the day of $1,660.10, so far.
The opportunity cost of holding zero-yield precious metals has been removed by the sentiment surrounding this week's slew of central banks meeting, with the Fed being the centerpiece event. At the same time, the greenback remains close to two-decade highs, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
The US dollar has been particularly perky on Tuesday, trading near a two-decade high, as investors held firm on the expectation of another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis point hike and a 19% probability of a 100 bps in tightening.
This is supporting US yields and the DXY index that is now not far from 110.79, a level hit earlier this month for the first time since June 2002. Risk-off sentiment has also contributed to a higher US dollar in the face of the aggressive tightening path that global banks are on as they try to contain uncomfortably high inflation.
Fed outlook
''We expect the FOMC to deliver its third consecutive 75bp rate hike, bringing the policy stance decidedly above its estimate of the longer-run neutral level,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''We also look for the Committee to provide more hawkish signals through the update of its economic projections and for Chair Powell to build on his Jackson Hole message.''
As far as Treasury yields go, the analysts said that they should respond to the ''size of the hike, the 2023/2024 dots, and Powell's tone on further tightening. Given the hawkish market positioning, a "sell the rumor, buy the fact" reaction is possible.''
And for the greenback, they argued that a ''buy the rumor, sell the fact is a tempting play for the USD,'' but the analysts say that they are wary that the messaging at this meeting will be more hawkish than usual.
''Neutral bias and reassess after.''
Gold technical analysis
As for the technical outlook, the price is running deeper towards a key support area that could come under pressure over the meeting and outcome.
The weekly charts show the prospects of a move lower prior to the next bullish phase that precedes a downside extension. Below, the daily chart's M-formation is a reversion pattern and the correction is already underway:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades below 0.6700 as investors hold back
Market players are in wait-and-see mode as the US Federal Reserve’s decision looms. Stocks are under pressure while government bond yields advance amid speculation the central bank could deliver an up to 100 bps rate hike.
EURUSD failure to recover above parity hints at lower lows
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 0.9960/70 price zone, trimming weekly gains. Skyrocketing German inflation and the EU Current Account deficit undermined demand for the shared currency.
Gold: US Treasury yields lead the way ahead of Fed’s decision
XAUUSD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term and close to the year's low at $1,654.11. Gold trades with modest intraday losses mid-US session, now changing hands at $1,663.60. The dollar pushes higher ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision.
All eyes on FOMC, negative inflation could slash hopes for crypto
Crypto traders are awaiting September 21 FOMC and there is a spike in volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices. Bitcoin price suffered a 15% decline over the last seven days as crypto traders de-risked and braced for monetary policy tightening.
Market fears take hold as central banks come back into focus
Markets prepare for the risks ahead, with tighter monetary policy and Biden promising to take on China over Taiwan sparking another bout of risk-off sentiment.