Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease – Confluence Detector

- Gold price renews intraday low as sellers attack with short-term key support confluence.
- Receding fears of more banking fallouts jostle with downbeat concerns about China to weigh on XAU/USD.
- Talks about inflation, banks become crucial for Gold traders to watch.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism surrounding the banking sector as policymakers try hard to allow all means to stop financial markets from busting. Also favoring the XAU/USD sellers could be the mixed headlines surrounding China, mostly downbeat, as traders fear receding growth from one of the world’s biggest Gold consumers.
It’s worth noting, however, that the cautious mood ahead of this week’s key inflation clues from Europe and the US, as well as the mixed comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials prod the Gold sellers of late. That said, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence for March, as well as the second-tier housing and activity data, can direct intraday moves of the XAU/USD.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: 23.6% Fibo support fails, what’s next for XAU/USD?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence Detector, the Gold price seesaw around the $1,960 level comprising the previous monthly high and 200-HMA. Adding strength to the stated trading filter is the middle band of the Bollinger on the 15-minute chart.
Given the ongoing bearish bias, a sustained downside break of $1,960 could quickly drag the Gold price towards $1,951 support confluence comprising the Fibonacci 23.6% on one-week and one-day.
Following that, pivot point one-week S1, around $1,938, and previous weekly low near $1,936, could challenge the Gold bears.
On the flip side, the precious metal’s successful trading above $1,960 support can allow the Gold buyers to flirt with the Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and 5-DMA, around $1,968.
Should the XAU/USD remains firmer past $1,968, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week, close to $1,981, could act as the last defense of the Gold bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.