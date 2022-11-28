Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears poke 200-EMA amid Coronavirus fears, US NFP, Fed Chair Powell eyed

- Gold price snaps four-day uptrend, pressured around intraday low of late.
- Coronavirus fears amplify risk-aversion as China keeps reporting record-high numbers.
- Cautious mood ahead of the key data/events also underpins the XAU/USD weakness.
- US Dollar stays firmer even as Treasury bond yields remain weak.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops nearly half a percent around $1,750 as bears cheer the first daily negative in five during early Monday. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s risk-off mood, as well as the US Dollar’s mild gains.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are in the red, led by China, as the Coronavirus fears escalate in the dragon nation amid record-high daily infections and protests over the government’s Zero-Covid policy. The reason could be linked to the alleged fire that killed around 10 people in Shanghai as they couldn’t leave the building because it was partially locked down, per the rumors spread on the internet.
“Infections rose as hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions spread to several cities,” mentioned Reuters. The news also quotes China’s National Health Commission as it stated, “China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic.”
It’s worth noting that the recently downbeat comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Gabriel Makhlouf also allowed the US Dollar to cheer remain firmer. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains around 106.40 by the press time.
The risk-off mood could also be witnessed by the downbeat performance of the S&P 500 Futures, as well as five basis points (bps) of a decline by the US 10-year Treasury bond yields to 3.65%.
Given the sour sentiment, the Gold price may witness further downside. However, a softer yield may stop the XAU/USD bears ahead of the key data/events. Among them, a speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and the United States' monthly employment data for November, up for publishing on Thursday and Friday respectively, will be crucial for gold traders to watch. The reason could be linked to Powell’s first appearance since the latest Fed meeting.
Should Mr. Powell hesitate in conveying his routine hawkish comments, as well as the US jobs report ease, the Gold price may witness recovery.
Technical analysis
Be it the failure to cross a two-week-old descending trend line or a U-turn from a downwards-sloping resistance line from November 18, the Gold price called back the bears amid the market’s pessimism.
Also favoring the XAU/USD sellers are the bearish MACD signals, as well as the downbeat but not oversold RSI (14).
However, the 200-EMA level surrounding $1,747 challenge the metal’s immediate downside, a break of which could quickly drag the metal prices towards weekly horizontal support near $1,733.
Meanwhile, Gold buyers may initially confront the aforementioned resistance lines around $1,756 and $1,760 before highlighting the November 18 swing high near $1,768.
In a case where the Gold price remains firmer past $1,768, the monthly high near $1,787 will be in focus.
Overall, the Gold price returns on the bear’s radar but may remain there for a short time.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1749.2
|Today Daily Change
|-7.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.415
|Today daily open
|1756.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.96
|Daily SMA50
|1686.9
|Daily SMA100
|1712.08
|Daily SMA200
|1799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1761.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1746.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1755.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1747.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1739.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1732.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1769.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1778.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines below 0.6700 amid weak Aussie Retail Sales, China’s covid protests
AUD/USD is extending its decline below 0.6700, undermined by a resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar amid a risk-off theme at the start of the week. China's covid protests and weak Australian Retail Sales add to the weight on the Aussie.
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0300 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD is falling hard toward 1.0300 after kicking off the week’s trading with a downside gap, as the risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar’s demand during Monday’s Asian session. The downbeat comments from ECB policymaker Makhlouf exert bearish pressure on the Euro.
Gold bears poke 200-EMA amid Coronavirus fears, US NFP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price drops nearly half a percent around $1,750 as bears cheer the first daily negative in five during early Monday. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s risk-off mood, as well as the US Dollar’s mild gains.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on November 28 after a consolidative weekend. This bearish outlook comes as major protests erupt in China due to covid restrictions. As a result of the growing unrest in the east, investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode.
Week Ahead: Decisive week for the Dollar as PCE inflation and NFP reports coming up
After the Thanksgiving downtime that generated some further weakness for the greenback, investors will be looking for fresh direction from the barrage of US economic data that will be dominating the agenda in the coming week.