- Gold price is pressured and eyes a key support area.
- Gold price bears will be looking for a break of $1,945.
Gold price was pressured at the start of the week after an initial short squeeze in the open. At the time of writing, Gold price is trading at $1,954 and down by some 0.4% after falling from a high of $1,967.90 to a low of $1,953.47. Attention remains firmly fixed on this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting and weaker US data suggest the tightening cycle may end this week.
In the data, the US composite flash July PMI eased to 52.0 vs 53.2, service activity fell 2.0pts to 52.4 but manufacturing rose 2.7pts to 49.0. Within the composite index, new orders fell 1.6pts to 51.9.
The services incoming new business index fell 3.0pts to 52.5. Manufacturing new orders rose strongly, gaining 5.8pts to 48.5 but still in contractionary territory. Employment remained above 50.0 signalling ongoing hiring if at a slower pace. Manufacturing employment rose 0.4 to 52.8 but services employment fell 0.4 to 51.0. ''We think the data are consistent with the FOMC pausing rate hikes after raising 25bp this week,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. Indeed, the market will be looking to Fed chair Jerome Powell to confirm such a sentiment that when he speaks following the meeting.
Treasury yields rose, bearish for gold since it offers no interest. The US two-year note was last seen paying 4.911%, up 5.2 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year note was up 1.4 basis points to 3.855%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar continues to also benefit from growing divergences. Those divergences are first seen in the economic outlook and this divergence then spreads to monetary policies. The US Dollar looks to be the cleanest shirt in the laundry basket if US data is compared to global data where many economies are tipping into recession.
''Ahead of this week's FOMC meeting, gold bugs have received some support from CTA trend followers near local highs, but prices have failed to rally further,'' analysts at TD Securities explained, adding:
''This may suggest a notable counterparty on the offer that has absorbed the flow, but our gauge of discretionary trader positioning suggests an increase in positioning following the cooling inflation print. This suggests the culprit for recent selling activity following the recent rally may be associated with a physical market participant, this cohort's mean-reverting trading style suggests that gold's inability to rally in the face of CTA buying activity may hold little information about future flows. Still, algos will need prices to break above the $2010/oz mark before a subsequent buying program is catalyzed.''
Gold weekly chart
Gold daily charts
Gold H4 chart
$1,945 is eyed as a key support area and the line in the sand into the FOMC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1060 as DXY rises to weekly highs Premium
EUR/USD lost ground for the fifth consecutive trading day on Monday, reaching the lowest level since July 12 at 1.1060. The US Dollar remains firm versus the Euro after soft PMI data and ahead of the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD drops again, but holds above 1.2800
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2797, the lowest level in two weeks but then rebounded back above 1.2800. The pair fell for the seventh consecutive day, and closed below the 20-day Simple Moving Average for the first time in a month.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Coinbase vs. SEC lawsuit: Regulatory body set to face exchange in court on August 4
Coinbase is next in line to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after being sued for allegedly violating Securities law.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.