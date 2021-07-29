Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for $1821 and $1825 as next bullish targets – Confluence Detector

Gold price rallied towards SMA200 one-day on dovish Fed.

Covid concerns underpin the safe-haven gold despite risk rebound.

Gold bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796

The Fed once again came to the rescue of the bulls, lifting gold price from around the key support around $1792 to take on the upside beyond the $1800 mark. So far this Thursday, gold price is extending the post-Fed rally towards the critical SMA200 one-day at $1821, as Chair Jerome Powell expressed no hurry to embark upon the tapering journey. Powell also dismissed higher inflation as transitory. The dovish Fed outcome smashed the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields, reviving gold buyers.

Meanwhile, rising covid cases globally also keep gold’s safe-haven appeal alive, as investors now look forward to the US advance Q2 GDP report for fresh hints on the economic recovery, which could have a significant impact on gold trades.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold has recaptured critical resistance at $1815, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, pivot point one-day R1 and Bollinger Band one-hour Upper.

A firm break above the latter has opened gates towards $18211, the intersection of the SMA200 one-day and pivot point one-week R1.

If the buyers seize control above that barrier, then a test of the previous week’s high of $1825 could be in the offing.

The next relevant upside target is envisioned at the Bollinger Band one-day Upper.

The confluence of the SMA50 one-day and the pivot point one-day R3 at $1832 is the last line of defense for gold bears.

Alternatively, a dense cluster of healthy support levels is stacked up near $1811, which will offer an immediate cushion to the downside.

That zone is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, previous day’s high and Bollinger Band four-hour Upper.

Bulls will then seek some support at $1807, the SMA10 one-day.

Further south, the bears need to crack this key demand zone around $1804, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and one-week coincide with the SMA50 four-hour and SMA5 one-day.

The confluence of the SMA100 one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1798 is the level to beat for gold sellers.

Here is how it looks on the tool

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.