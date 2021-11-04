Gold Price Forecast: Fed-led rebound needs acceptance above $1782 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price stalls the recovery amid a bounce in the USD, yields.
- The Fed tapers by $15 billion, stays patient on rate hikes.
- Gold Price Forecast: Firmer bearish case once below 1,756.60.
The Fed’s tapering occurred as expected and triggered a rebound in gold price, as a $15 billion worth of taper was well priced-in. Further, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s patient stance on the interest rate hikes offered additional zest to gold bulls. However, the renewed upswing in the US Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations put a fresh bid under the greenback, checking gold’s recovery from a three-week trough of $1759. Attention now turns towards Friday’s US NFP release for fresh gold price direction.
Read: Federal Reserve tapers, Treasury rates rise and markets yawn
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is easing towards the strong support at $1772, the intersection of the previous week’s low and Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
The next relevant support is environed at $1770, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
If the downside momentum accelerates, then sellers will target the pivot point one-week S1 at $1767.
The previous day’s low of $1759 will be on the bears’ radars on the extended decline. Further south, the pivot point one-day S1 at $157 will be challenged.
Alternatively, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1777 will test the immediate upside attempts, above which powerful resistance around $1782 will come into play.
That level is the confluence of the SMA50 one-day, Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA10 four-hour.
A bunch of healthy resistance levels around $1788 is critical for gold bulls to take out should the recovery extend momentum.
The price area is the convergence of the previous day’s high, Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, SMA100 one-day and pivot point one-day R1.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 as US dollar pares post-Fed losses
EUR/USD is retreating below 1.1600, as the US dollar trims post-Fed losses amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. The Fed announced taper but Powell cited patience on rate hikes. Dovish ECB President Lagarde's comments and rising covid cases in Germany weigh on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE rate decision, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is resuming its recent downtrend towards 1.3650 on Super Thursday, reversing the Fed-led impressive rebound. The GBP bears have fought back control, as speculations surrounding an imminent rate hike by the BOE die down after the Fed disappointment.
Gold: Fed-led rebound needs acceptance above $1782
The Fed’s tapering occurred as expected and triggered a rebound in gold price, as a $15 billion worth of taper was well priced-in. Further, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s patient stance on the interest rate hikes offered additional zest to gold bulls.
Squid Game token rises over 1,000% as Binance investigates meme coin
Binance has launched an inquiry into the Squid Game token, which is suspected to be an exit scam or rug pull, according to the leading cryptocurrency exchange. SQUID has received tremendous attention from buyers, with its price surging over 1000% in the past 24 hours.
Federal Reserve tapers, Treasury rates rise and markets yawn Premium
The Fed has to be well pleased with Wednesday's market reaction to its taper announcement. Without being facetious, the market whimpered, there was no tantrum. Bond purchases will be reduced by $15 billion a month starting in November.