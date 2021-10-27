Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark

- Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day.
- Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears.
- US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
- Gold Price Forecast: Losing its shine and the 1,800 threshold
Update: Gold edged lower for the second successive day and dropped back closer to the overnight swing lows heading into the European session. Currently hovering around the $1,785 region, the prevalent risk-on environment in the markets turned out to be a key factor that undermined the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, expectations for an early policy tightening by major central banks, including the Fed, further acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a subdued US dollar price action, which tends to lend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Moving ahead, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the release of US Durable Goods Orders data, due later during the early North American session. Investors will also focus on the Advance US Q3 GDP growth report on Thursday, which will set the tone heading into the FOMC meeting next week and provide some meaningful impetus to gold prices. In the meantime, elevated US Treasury bond yields should extend some support to the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Previous update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses below $1,800 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The yellow metal snapped a five-day uptrend on Tuesday while confirming the bearish chart pattern, rising wedge. The corrective pullback, however, failed to reject formation and keeps the sellers hopeful amid firming expectations of the Fed tapering.
US inflation expectations jump to the highest levels last seen during May 2006, marking acute pressure on the Fed policymakers to consolidate the easy money streams. The same propels the US 2-year Treasury yields to the highest since May 2020, around 0.49% by the press time. The much-followed US 10-year Treasury yields also snap a three-day downtrend and challenge the stock future, up by one basis point around 1.62% at the latest.
It should be noted that the US stimulus and upbeat start to the Q3 earnings season seem to keep the equity buyers hopeful, challenging the gold bears. However, cautious mood ahead of the key advance estimation of the US Q3 GDP weighs on the precious metal.
Furthermore, the news of the US ban on China telecom over national security concerns and the Chinese summoning of the property companies to gauge the financial risk exert additional downside pressure on the gold prices.
Looking forward, the US Durable Goods Orders for September, expected -1.1% versus +1.8% prior, may entertain short-term gold traders but the key will be the US GDP and chatters surrounding inflation.
Read: US Third Quarter GDP Preview: A most uncertain estimate
Technical analysis
Gold buyers seemed to have finally stepped back as the quote confirmed a bearish chart pattern, namely rising wedge, on the four-hour (4H) play. Also keeping the sellers hopeful is the hidden bearish divergence between the RSI and prices, not to forget the MACD conditions teasing sellers.
Hence, a clear downside break of $1,795 should set the ball rolling for the gold bears to aim for the theoretical target of $1,740.
During the fall, the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,770 may offer an intermediate halt whereas the monthly low around $1,746 and September’s bottom near $1,721 will challenge the gold bears afterward.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the weekly resistance line, close to $1,807 by the press time, guards the precious metal’s immediate upside before the monthly peak of $1,814.
It should be noted, however, the upper line of the stated wedge and tops marked since July, respectively around $1,820 and $1,834, will become the tough nuts to crack for the gold buyers then after.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1789.18
|Today Daily Change
|-3.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1792.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1770.62
|Daily SMA50
|1780.4
|Daily SMA100
|1790.16
|Daily SMA200
|1793.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1808.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1782.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1813.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1792.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1780.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1768.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1806.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1832.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.