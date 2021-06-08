Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery

- Gold snaps two-day uptrend, bounces off intraday low.
- Strong US inflation expectations join stimulus hopes to propel the greenback.
- US Treasury yields lack upside momentum, stock futures stay mildly positive.
- Sino-American tension, covid headlines can entertain traders ahead of the key Thursday.
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Although doubts over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future moves put a safe-haven bid under the precious metal, the US dollar’s rebound favors gold sellers of late.
US Inflation expectations are the key…
Even US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said higher rates are “good” for the Fed, US inflation expectations, per St. Louis Fed data, drop to the lowest since late April, mainly due to the downbeat jobs report published on Friday.
With the receding risk of inflation in the US, market players are optimistic for Thursday’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, expected 4.7% versus 4.2% prior. Though, a strong print of the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core PCE (personal consumption expenditures price index), tests the greenback buyers, which in turn keeps the gold prices upbeat.
Other than the inflation fears, chatters over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending plan, as well as the US-China tussles, also help the US dollar index (DXY) to pick up bids for the first time since Thursday, up 0.10% intraday by the press time.
Additionally, a comparatively stronger US recovery from the pandemic versus doubts over the unlock in the UK and Europe also likely to have put a bid under the US currency and snatched the rush to risk-safety from gold.
It’s worth noting that the pick-up in domestic demand from China, one of the world’s largest gold consumers, also back the yellow metal buyers. However, doubts over Indian recovery from the pandemic, another key user of gold, test the bulls.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed around 1.56% whereas stock futures trim early Asian gains by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar keeps gold traders directed towards the risk appetite-related headlines for fresh impulse. Though, cautious optimism could help the XAU/USD to stay positive, barring the US dollar remains compressed.
Technical analysis
Gold prices step back from a one-week-old trend line resistance amid the most bearish MACD signal, suggesting further downside below the $1,900 threshold.
However, 21-day SMA and an ascending support line from March 31, respectively around $1,878 and $1,863, become crucial levels to watch during the commodity’s extended fall.
Should the bearish impulse stretch below $1,863 on a daily closing basis, the monthly low near $1,856 and early May’s top near $1,845 should return to the charts.
Meanwhile, a bullish move beyond the adjacent resistance line, at $1,900, needs a fresh high of the month above $1,917 to justify drive towards October 2020 peaks near $1,933 and the yearly high close to $1,960.
To sum up, gold prices remain strong but the bulls seem to wait for a strong upside push ahead of important data/events of the week.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Also read...
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, closes below $1,900
Gold is bearish and looking for a drop
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1895.11
|Today Daily Change
|-4.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1899.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.07
|Daily SMA50
|1809.27
|Daily SMA100
|1796.01
|Daily SMA200
|1841.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1893.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1888.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1887.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1875.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1905.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1924.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold: Acceptance above $1900 is critical, focus shifts to US CPI
Gold price extended the recovery rally from two-week lows and tested the $1900 level, having found support near $1880 region. Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Monday, as it initially dropped amid a broad rebound in the USD.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...