Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treading on thin ice above critical $1800 support – Confluence Detector

Gold bulls are offered temporary reprieve amid the US data disappointment, which reignited economic growth concerns and downed the US dollar. Markets have begun to respond to the fundamentals amid coronavirus vaccine hopes and surging infections worldwide.
Looking ahead, the recovery attempts in gold are likely to remain shallow amid Thanksgiving Day light trading. The metal remains on slippery grounds, with $1800 still at risk amid a lack of healthy support levels, as suggested by the technical charts.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair faces immediate resistance at $1813 (previous high four-hour) as it attempts another bounce.
The next upside barrier awaits at $1816, which is the Pivot Point one-day R1.
The gold bulls need a sustained move above the powerful resistance at $1818, where the Pivot Point one-month S3 converges with the previous day high.
Buying interest will likely accelerate above the latter, opening doors for a test of the $1825 level, which is the Pivot Point one-day R2.
Alternatively, a failure to resist above $1808, the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 four-hour, could expose the Pivot Point one-week S3 located at $1805.
Further south, the $1800 psychological support could be threatened, paving the way for a test of the fierce SMA200 one-day support at $1798.
The sellers would then target the $1793 cushion, which is the Pivot Point one-day S2.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data
EUR/USD looks to extend the recent rise above 1.1900. German Consumer Confidence may see bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. A weak data could put brakes on the spot’s rally.
GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD bulls catch a breather below 1.3400 while heading into Thursday’s London open. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh the rest amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!