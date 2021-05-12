Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to suffer additional losses on a daily close below $1,820

Gold fluctuated sharply as investors assessed the latest inflation data from the US. XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 and is set to extend its slide on a break below the $1,820 level, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to surpass the 2020-2021 trendline at $1865 – Commerzbank
10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday
“The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 4.2% on a yearly basis in April from 2.6% in March. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation of 3.6% and provided a boost to the US Treasury bond yields. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2.3% at 1.663%.”
“On the downside, $1,820 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the January-March downtrend) aligns as the first support. A daily close below that level could open the door for additional losses toward the key support at $1,800 (psychological level, 100-day SMA) and $1,790 (20-day SMA).”
“Resistances are located at $1,850 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 200-day SMA) and $1,860 (static level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 after CPI-inspired fluctuations
XAU/USD fluctuated wildly after April inflation data from US. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,820.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.