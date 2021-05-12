Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to surpass the 2020-2021 trendline at $1865 – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) is approaching the 2020-2021 downtrend at $1865. The yellow metal is expected to break above here to target the $1959/65 neighborhood, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

2019-2021 support line comes in at 1706

“Gold is approaching the 200-day ma at $1848 and the 2020-2021 trendline at $1865, while these may hold the initial test, we are looking for a break higher. Above here will target the $1959/65 November 2020 high and the 2021 high. These guard the $2072 2020 peak.”

“Dips lower will ideally be contained by the $1788 6-week uptrend. This guards the 20-day ma at $1758, while above here the market should continue to stabilise.”

“Key support is the 2020-2021 uptrend at $1706 and the $1670.49 June 2020 low. While above here we will assume a longer-term upside bias.”