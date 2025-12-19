ECB’s Sleijpen: Inflation risks are large
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olaf Sleijpen spoke at a news conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Friday.
Key takeaways
"Policy in a good place but we must maintain data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach.
Growth, inflation risks are large but fairly balanced.”
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.06%
|1.09%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.54%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.99%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.46%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|1.01%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.48%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-1.09%
|-0.99%
|-1.01%
|-1.02%
|-0.98%
|-0.53%
|-0.87%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|1.02%
|0.04%
|0.50%
|0.16%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.98%
|-0.04%
|0.46%
|0.11%
|NZD
|-0.54%
|-0.46%
|-0.48%
|0.53%
|-0.50%
|-0.46%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.87%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.