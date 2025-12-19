EUR/CHF lifts slightly as ECB officials strike cautious tone

The Euro (EUR) trades slightly firmer against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Friday after slipping to over three-week lows in the previous day following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF edges modestly higher around 0.9318, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The ECB left its three key policy rates unchanged on Thursday, in line with market expectations, keeping the Deposit Facility, Main Refinancing Operations and Marginal Lending Facility rates at 2.00%, 2.15% and 2.40%, respectively.

In its policy statement, the ECB’s Governing Council reiterated its commitment to ensuring that inflation stabilises at its 2% target over the medium term. Policymakers stressed that future decisions will remain data-dependent and taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis, guided by the inflation outlook, incoming economic and financial data, underlying price dynamics and the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission.

Several ECB policymakers crossed the wires on Friday, striking a cautious tone on the policy outlook. Madis Müller said it is too early to speculate on what happens beyond the near term, adding that markets expect rates to remain at current levels for at least six months.

Olli Rehn noted that the next ECB move is not necessarily upward and stressed that economic uncertainty remains elevated, reiterating that decisions will continue to be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

José Luis Escrivá said it is unclear which direction rates will go next, while Álvaro Santos Pereira remarked that policy is in a good place but warned that shocks remain possible.

On the Swiss side, the economic calendar was relatively light this week. In its Q4 Quarterly Bulletin released on Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reiterated that it kept its policy rate unchanged at 0% at the December meeting, judging that inflation pressures over the medium term remain broadly stable. The central bank said its current stance remains appropriate to keep inflation within its price-stability range while continuing to support the economy.