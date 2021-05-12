Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 after CPI-inspired fluctuations

- XAU/USD fluctuated wildly after April inflation data from US.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday.
- Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,820.
The XAU/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction and closed unchanged on Tuesday. After staying relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Wednesday, the pair fluctuated sharply as investors assessed the latest inflation data from the US. Following a sharp upsurge to $1,843, gold reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.5% at $1,828.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 4.2% on a yearly basis in April from 2.6% in March. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation of 3.6% and provided a boost to the US Treasury bond yields. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2.3% at 1.663%. Moreover, the US Dollar Index is up 0.4% at 90.55, making it difficult for XAU/USD to climb into the positive territory.
Commenting on the data, "apart from well-known base effects – CPI tumbled this time last year due to covid – bottlenecks such as the global chip shortage and the quick reopening could be behind the move," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "That could cool down as supply meets demand. Overall, there is room for the trend to switch – an upswing in shares and a fresh fall for the dollar."
Gold technical outlook
On the downside, $1,820 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the January-March downtrend) aligns as the first support. A daily close below that level could open the door for additional losses toward the key support at $1,800 (psychological level, 100-day SMA) and $1,790 (20-day SMA).
Resistances, on the other hand, are located at $1,850 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 200-day SMA) and $1,860 (static level). On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is edging lower toward 50, suggesting that buyers are struggling to remain in control of gold's action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.