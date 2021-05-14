Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend its climb on a break above $1849/67 – Credit Suisse

Gold strength is expected to be capped for now at its downtrend and 200-day average at $1849/67, strategists at Credit Suisse inform.

Support is seen at $1756.55

“Gold strength has extended to just shy of our objective of the 200-day average and downtrend from last August at $1849/67. We continue to look for this to cap strength for now for a fresh pullback into the broader range.”

“Big picture, an eventual break above $1867 would raise the likelihood of a resumption of the long-term bull trend, with resistance seen next at $1959/66.”

“Support moves to $1756.55, below which would warn of a retest of key support at $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows.”