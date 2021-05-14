Gold Price Analysis: Three inflation scenarios and its implications for XAU/USD – TDS

Investors are sounding the alarm over inflation, fearful that the Fed's Average Inflation Targetingframework along with a greater focus on full employment may lead to a policy error. The reality is more nuanced, with three key scenarios emerging, Daniel Ghali, Commodity Strategist at TD Securities reports.
See – Gold: Higher XAU/USD set to benefit gold miners – DBS Bank
Barring a hawkish Fed, XAU/USD is poised to move upwards
“Inflation is not transitory and the market will force the Fed's hand. This scenario plays into recent fears, as the market pulls forward future rate hikes, weighing on risk assets. Gold's bull market would be likely to die.” “Inflation is not transitory, but the Fed is behind the curve. During this time, gold would ultimately surge along with inflation-hedging assets, particularly energy and industrial commodities.”
“Inflation is transitory and the Fed stays on message. Here, inflation risk is nearly peaking, which should translate into a weaker USD as AIT prolongs a period of uber-dovish policies. This should firm both risky and real assets, including gold.”
“TD Securities sits in the transitory camp, which paints a positive picture for gold. Notwithstanding, gold is also underperforming against periods of high inflation. Barring a hawkish Fed, the yellow metal is ultimately set to trade higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.