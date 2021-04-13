Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats after approaching $1750

- Higher US inflation lifts gold from weekly lows.
- XAU/USD unable to reach $1750, trims gains.
Gold prices are on a volatile session after bouncing from a one-week low to a two-day high in a few hours. On European hours, XAU/USD bottomed at $1723/oz, the lowest since April 4, and recently reached $1749. As of writing, the metal is hovering around $1740, up ten dollars for the day.
The sharp rebound started following US inflation data. The higher-than-expected reading weakened the US dollar and pushed US yields to the downside. The 10-year stands at 1.65%, far from the 1.70% high. In Wall Street, stocks are mixed.
Gold and the $1750/55 area
The upside move in gold eased when it approached the $1750/55 area that is a critical technical level. A consolidation clearly above would clear the way to further gains in the metal. Despite the recent pullback, the short-term outlook improved after the rally of more than $20 from the lows.
A decline back below $1735 could suggest more weakness ahead, while under $1730, a test of the daily low seems likely.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1742.53
|Today Daily Change
|9.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1732.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1731.34
|Daily SMA50
|1758.19
|Daily SMA100
|1807.29
|Daily SMA200
|1858.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1734.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1738.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1707.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1742.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1752.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
