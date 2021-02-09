Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near one-week tops, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold built on its recovery from two-month lows and gained traction for the third straight day.
  • Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.

Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1848-49 region.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. The greenback was further pressured by a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which drove some additional flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

From a technical perspective, a sustained move back above 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and driving the XAU/USD higher. That said, the positive momentum stalled just ahead of a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1960-$1785 recent downfall.

The mentioned barrier is pegged near the $1853-54 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the positive move and challenge the $1875-76 supply zone, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level.

The later should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the commodity's next leg of a directional move. A sustained move beyond should pave the way for additional gains and assist the XAU/USD to move back towards reclaiming the $1900 round-figure mark.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the positive territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move amid optimism over a strong economic recovery.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1833-32 horizontal zone and is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1828 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable.

XAU/USD 1-hourly chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

