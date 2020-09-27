Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto 100-DMA support ahead of the NFP week

- Gold looks south, with the focus on the key 100-DMA support.
- $1932/42 zone is the level to beat for the bulls.
- Focus on US NFP release for the next direction in gold.
Following the 4.5% weekly loss, Gold (XAU/USD) has locked itself in a $100 range stepping into the critical US Non-Farm Payrolls week, as depicted by the daily chart.
The metal fell to the lowest in two months last week after it faced rejection at the two-month-long falling trendline resistance on several occasions. Adding credence to the breakdown, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) pierced the 50-DMA from above.
The bright metal delivered a weekly closing at $1862, although remained well above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at $1845. Note that the price bounced-off the latter for the second straight day on Friday, allowing for a tepid rebound in the coming week.
However, the bulls need to recapture the immediate hurdle around $1875 for the recovery to gain momentum.
Further north, the confluence zone of the 21 and 50-DMA around $1932/42 is the level to beat for the bulls
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 100-DMA could trigger a sharp sell-off towards the next support at the horizontal trendline at $1791.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while holding just above the oversold territory, suggesting that there is further scope to the downside.
Although, Friday’s US NFP report will be a key event risk to determine the next direction in gold prices.
Gold: Daily chart
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1861.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.4
|Daily SMA50
|1942.58
|Daily SMA100
|1845.41
|Daily SMA200
|1724.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1852.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1861.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1828.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1873.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1896.61
