Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has $1,906 in its cross hairs as it recovers – Confluence Detector

Gold has been clawing its way back up after the hit coming from another promising coronavirus vaccine. For the second Monday in a row, a pharmaceutical company published upbeat news about its late-stage COVID-19 immunization trial – sending the precious metal down.
The prospects of a faster exit from the crisis imply less fiscal and monetary stimulus from authorities – fewer funds to push XAU/USD higher. Nevertheless, gold has been recovering, finding fresh demand. How is it positioned technically?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold is facing immediate resistance at around $1,888, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the SMA 1001-5m, and others.
A critical cap awaits at $1,906, which is a juncture of lines including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the 50-day, and 100-day SMAs.
Some support awaits at $1,884, which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle and the previous 4h-low.
A more significant cushion is at $1,877, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, and the SMA 5-one-day converge.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
