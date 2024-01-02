Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to hold $2,080, slips back on US data concerns

- Spot Gold bids eased back to near-term median prices after US data missed the mark.
- Equities and commodities shed weight after US PMI figures flubbed expectations.
- Money markets are beginning to walk back rate cut expectations.
XAU/USD fell short of the $2,080 price level, reversing course and slipping back towards $2,050 as risk appetite soured on continuing misses in US economic data.
The US S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December fell below investor expectations on Tuesday, slipping to a four-month low of 47.9 versus the forecast steady print of 48.2 from November.
Market appetite twisted on the data misprint, and investors are beginning to soften expectations of rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), with median market expectations pricing in around 150 basis points in rate cuts through the end of the year. This stands in sharp contrast to the Fed’s own dot plot of rate expectations, which currently see at most 75 basis points in rate cuts through 2024.
Market sentiment is set to roil this week as 2024’s first US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) print is slated for Friday. December’s NFP is expected to show US jobs additions easing back slightly from 199K to 168K.
NFP watchers will have to survive the midweek hump, with ISM Manufacturing and the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes releasing on Wednesday, followed by Thursday’s ADP Employment Change and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 29.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Intraday action in Spot Gold has the XAU/USD dipping into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $2,060, with near-term bids capped off by the 50-hour SMA descending below $2,070.
On the daily candlesticks, XAU/USD remains on the high side, but the bottom is opening up as Gold bugs continue to struggle to hoist Spot Gold back into early December’s rally into all-time-highs near $2,140.
Prices remain well-bid above the 200-day SMA near $1,960, and the near-term price floor sits at the 50-day SMA just north of the $2,000 major price handle.
XAU/USD Hourly Chart
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2058.59
|Today Daily Change
|-3.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|2062.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2035.16
|Daily SMA50
|2008.04
|Daily SMA100
|1956.8
|Daily SMA200
|1961.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2062.39
|Previous Daily Low
|2062.39
|Previous Weekly High
|2088.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2052.98
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2062.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2062.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2062.39
Australian Dollar consolidates above a major level ahead of US PMI, FOMC Minutes Premium
Australian Dollar faced challenges as investors returned to the US Dollar. Australian economic data will be crucial for RBA’s policy-tightening decision. RBA internal documents mentioned pressure on domestic tourism and the cost of living. A Chinese official has urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" in the January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Traders reconsider the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed in the first quarter of 2024.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0900 area after mixed US data Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.0900. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in December, while JOLTS Job Openings declined modestly in November.
Gold accelerates its decline ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Premium
Gold came under bearish pressure and declined below $2,040 in the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
ISM: There was no soft landing for manufacturing in 2023
December marked the 14th month of contraction for ISM manufacturing, at least it was a slightly milder pace of contraction. Production is back above 50 and November's jump in prices proved to be the anomaly we suspected it would be.