Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes test of $2000 level as US yields dip post-US CPI

- Gold hit near one-month highs on Tuesday at just under $1980 and is on course for healthy on-the-day gains.
- The precious metal was supported as US yields pulled back in wake of evidence of easing Core CPI pressures.
- Gold bulls will now be eyeing a test of the $2000 level.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are set to end the day firmly on the front foot just to the south of the $1970 level, having jumped to fresh near one-month highs earlier in the session near $1980. XAU/USD is currently trading with on-the-day gains of about 0.7%, taking weekly gains to more than 1.0%.
Powering the move higher was a pullback in US yields in wake of a not as hot feared US Consumer Price Inflation report that, although showing headline price pressures hitting a four-decade high at 8.5% YoY in March, showed some evidence of a slow down in core price pressures. Lower yields reduce the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like gold.
Though Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard followed up the release of the inflation data a message that the Fed would be pressing ahead with monetary tightening anyway, markets seem to have dialed back on expectations for the pace of Fed tightening in the latter half of this year.
Meanwhile, gold also derived support from geopolitics, after Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Russo-Ukraine peace talks as being at a dead-end, dampening hopes of a ceasefire. Now that spot gold prices have broken convincingly above late March highs in the $1960s, the gold bulls will set their sights on the $2000 level once again.
But further Fed commentary this week and US Producer Price Inflation data on Wednesday could present downside risks, particularly if Fed policymakers continue the hawkish chatter and producer prices don’t also moderate as expected. That might send US yields higher, which could stymie gold’s advances, though traders note that gold has been unusually resilient in the face of rising yields in recent weeks.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1968.15
|Today Daily Change
|14.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1953.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.02
|Daily SMA50
|1912.51
|Daily SMA100
|1857.11
|Daily SMA200
|1825.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1970.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1940.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1948.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.31
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1958.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1951.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1939.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1909.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1969.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1999.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
