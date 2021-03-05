Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes deeper losses below $1700

Gold (XAU/USD) holds the lower ground below the $1700 level, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal of the bond market turmoil triggered a fresh sell-off in the Treasuries, which drove the yields higher. The downside appears more compelling for XAU/USD as traders await US Nonfarm Payrolls and stimulus news for fresh impulse, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
See – Gold Price Analysis: Rising real yields raise the prospect of a serious XAU/USD fall – Credit Suisse
Key quotes
“Heading into the critical US NFP release, gold looks vulnerable, as the dollar holds firmer in tandem with the yields. If the headline NFP figures disappoint, the risk-off action in the global equities could intensify, bolstering the haven demand for the greenback, which could cause more pain for gold. The US economy is expected to add 182K jobs in February vs. the previous +49K figure. Also, the updates on the US $1.9 trillion stimulus will be closely followed as its nears approval by the Senate.”
“A 4-hour candlestick closing below the key $1687 support is needed to confirm the downside break, paving way for a drop towards the June 2020 low of $1671.”
“Recapturing the $1700 level is critical to unleashing further recovery gains. The confluence of the bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA) and the falling wedge resistance at $1717 is likely to be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support near 1.1950 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.