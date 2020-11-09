Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,848 after covid vaccine news – Confluence Detector

Gold has been on a free-fall since Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has proven to have a 90% efficiency rate. Moreover, the pharmaceutical firm's approach is also used by other companies, and other vaccines could also win approval afterward.
Immunization optimism makes fiscal and monetary stimulus less urgent than it used to be, and that is adverse news for the precious metal.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that significant support awaits at $1,848, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Support 1 hits the price.
It is followed by $1,841, which is where the PP one-week S2 and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower converge.
Looking up, immediate resistance is at $1,860, which is the confluence of the previous 1h-low, the previous monthly low, and the BB one-day Lower.
The most notable upside target is $1,877, which is a juncture of lines including the Fibonacci 23.% one-month and the Simple Moving Average 10-15m.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 as dollar surges with yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.28 as US yields surge. Earlier, the pair hit a high above 1.19 following Pfizer's announcement of significant success in developing a covid vaccine The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD trades above 1.31 amid vaccine hopes, Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is off the highs as the dollar recovers alongside yields. Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD unable to find support, drops to test September lows near $1850
Gold is falling sharply on Monday amid risk appetite following the report that Pfizer’s vaccine was more than 90% effective. The yellow is down by almost 5% trading at the lowest since late September.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.