Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff

  • Gold fell below $1,740 during the American trading hours.
  • Recovering US T-bond yields weigh on XAU/USD on Wednesday.
  • Next support aligns at $1,730 ahead of $1,725.

After edging higher to $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,735, losing 0.45% on a daily basis. Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is making it difficult for gold to attract investors.

Gold technical outlook

On the four hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator fell slightly below 50, suggesting that the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum. On the downside, the next support is located at $1,730 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of Mar. 31-Apr. 8 rally, 100-period SMA) ahead of $1,725 (200-period SMA) and $1,720 (static level, Fibonacci 50% retracement).

In case gold manages to hold above $1,730, it could retest $1,740 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and continue to push higher toward $1,750 (daily high, static level). Additional gains toward $1,758 (Apr. 8 high) are likely if XAU/USD makes a daily close above $1,750. 

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1735.98
Today Daily Change -9.28
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1745.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1732.01
Daily SMA50 1755.92
Daily SMA100 1806.38
Daily SMA200 1858.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1748.97
Previous Daily Low 1723.8
Previous Weekly High 1758.74
Previous Weekly Low 1721.34
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1733.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1714.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1704.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1754.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1764.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 1780.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

