- Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse.
- Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse.
As per the prior analysis for the open on Monday, The Chart of the Week: Gold correcting towards critical resistance from fresh bear cycle lows, the price has corrected to the 50% mean reversion point of the latest bearish impulse.
Prior analysis
Live market, hourly chart
The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back above 0.7750
AUD/USD bounces from three-week low flashed on Friday. RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020. Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.
Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target
Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.