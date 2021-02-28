The Chart of the Week: Gold correcting towards critical resistance from fresh bear cycle lows

- Gold bulls stepping in at a daily demand area.
- $1,735/45 to be tested in the correction in a 50% mean reversion of hourly bearish impulse.
As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80, we did see repeated failures at critical support and the price subsequently plummeted.
Prior analysis, daily chart
Live market, daily
Meanwhile, the bears are testing the bullish commitments at an old area of resistance:
This area would be expected to hold initial attempts to break below.
This gives rise to the prospects of a significant correction of the recent bearish impulse.
A healthy Fibonacci retracement to the region between a 38.2% Fino and the 50% mean reversion level has a confluence with the prior lows of $1,760.72.
With that being said, from an hourly perspective, there are prospects of a downside continuation to test deeper into the liquidity of the daily support and demand territory should a test of $1,735/45 prove are a strong wall of resistance.
Hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
