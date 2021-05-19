Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls holding ground below 3-month highs

- Gold prices are waiting for the FOMC minutes and market reaction.
- Cryptocurrencies are under pressure due to regulatory risk which could be benefitting gold with risk-off flows.
- US dollar stays pressured as markets buy into the Fed's mantra.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,879 ad has travelled bid from a low of $1,852.23 to a high of $1,890.14 reaching a 3-month high on Wednesday.
The US dollar is under pressure as traders await April’s Federal Open Market Committee minutes that are widely expected to reiterate policymakers' intention to stay the course and leave key interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future.
Inflationary concerns, along with a weakening US Dollar index that fell to a 4-month low of 89.688, are helping to keep precious metals elevated. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields were little changed.
Casting minds back to last week, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that the weak jobs report showed the economy was not strong enough for the Fed to start considering withdrawing its stimulus efforts.
Traders are buying the mantra and gold prices are enjoying the Goldilocks environment with ultra-loose monetary policy and a softer dollar which are a cocktail for higher inflation.
''Gold prices are outperforming against real rates as CTA trend followers continue to cover their shorts,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''Supportive institutional flows have helped the yellow metal break out from its downtrend, with signs discretionary capital is once again flowing into gold, most recently highlighted by rising ETF flows alongside rising money manager positioning,'' the analysts added.
''With investors sounding the alarm over inflation, institutional interest in the precious metals complex is likely to continue rising following months of outflows.''
Nonetheless, the analysts have noted that the gold price is also underperforming against periods of high inflation, which fuels their conviction for upside risks in the yellow metal.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have taken the spotlight, plunging in the wake of regulatory moves from China.
Bitcoin sank like a stone to its lowest level since January and it has now retraced a 61.8% Fibonacci of the bulk of the 2020-YTD rally.
This new sell-off occurred in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.
Gold prices likely picked up a safe-haven bid in the process.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1881.1
|Today Daily Change
|11.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1869.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1806.81
|Daily SMA50
|1764.45
|Daily SMA100
|1794.87
|Daily SMA200
|1845.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1863.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1846.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1808.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1870.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1867.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1863.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1857.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1851.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1875.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1880.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1886.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.22 as the dollar pares its gains
EUR/USD has bounced off the lows and trades above 1.22 as the dollar loses some ground, following the lead from US Treasury yields. The market mood remains damp ahead of the Fed's meeting minutes.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.42 ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, close to the daily lows, despite falling returns on US debt, which have dragged the dollar down. UK PM Johnson seemed calm about the spread of the a new variant in the UK.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,900
Gold declined toward the 200-day SMA on Wednesday. Buyers remain in control following the technical correction. Next target is located at $1,900 but indicators show overbought readings.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.