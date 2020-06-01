Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

- Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740.
- A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- Channel’s resistance line can question the immediate upside.
- $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
Gold prices hold onto the previous day’s gains while taking the bids near $1,740.26 during the early Asian morning on Tuesday. The yellow metal portrays a short-term bullish chart formation on the hourly chart while also being above 200-HMA.
As a result, the buyers are likely to keep the reins, which in turn could push the quote towards the said channel’s upper line, near $1,753.00.
In a case where the prices remain solid beyond $1,753, the previous month’s top near $1,765.40 could lure the bulls.
On the downside, the metals declines below the channel’s support of $1,730.60 will need validation from a 200-HMA level of $1,727.45.
In doing so, the bullion sellers may target $1,710 ahead of aiming the May 27 bottom surrounding $1,694/93.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.9
|Today Daily Change
|10.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|1729.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1719.34
|Daily SMA50
|1684.74
|Daily SMA100
|1634.41
|Daily SMA200
|1565.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1728.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1701.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1690.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed
Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.
USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s losses amid fresh challenges to risk. The yen pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. A lack of data from Japan keeps traders focused on the geopolitical issues for fresh impulse.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753
Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.