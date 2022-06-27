- Gold grinds higher around intraday top, consolidates two-week losses.
- Market sentiment dwindles, the US dollar remains pressured on rate hikes, recession woes.
- G7 leaders brace for banning imports of Russian gold, and crude oil.
- US Durable Goods Orders to decorate daily calendar, ECB Forum is important for the week.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s recovery to $1,836 ahead of Monday’s European session. The precious metal’s upside moves could be linked to the softer US dollar, as well as chatters surrounding a ban on gold imports from Russia.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured around the intraday low of 103.95 as markets struggle for clear directions.
Market sentiment remains sluggish amid the fears of faster rate hikes and US economic slowdown, not to forget geopolitical concerns surrounding China and Russia. It should, however, be noted that the hopes of overcoming the tough time, as well as cautious optimism ahead of this week’s key debate among the policymakers of the European Central Bank (ECB), Fed and the Bank of England (BOE), seem to favor the gold buyers.
It’s worth noting that four of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold on Sunday to tighten the sanction squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine, per Reuters.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures remain firmer around 3,920, up 0.20% intraday by the press time, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise three basis points (bps) to around 3.16% after posting the first weekly loss in four.
Although mixed concerns and fears of the ban on Russian gold may underpin gold’s upside momentum, rate hike woes may recall the gold sellers. For that matter, today’s US Durable Goods Orders for May, expected 0.1% versus 0.5% prior, as well as Wednesday’s debate of the US and the UK and the European central bankers at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Gold buyers cheer a clear upside break of the 100-HMA and 20-HMA, as well as bullish MACD signals, as they approach a one-week-old resistance line near $1,840.
However, major attention is given to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June 12-14 downturn, around $1,850, for further upside momentum. Also acting as resistance is the mid-June swing high near $1,858.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the stated HMAs, near $1,830, before revisiting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding $1,822.
In a case where XAU/USD drops below $1,822, the monthly low of $1,805 will appear as the last defense of buyers.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1836.66
|Today Daily Change
|10.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1826.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842
|Daily SMA50
|1861.3
|Daily SMA100
|1891.94
|Daily SMA200
|1844.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1803.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1833.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1840.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1848.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550,resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US dollar meets fresh supply as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding onto the latest upside below 1.2300 in early European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. US data awaited.
Gold bulls aim for $1,850 on Russia news, softer USD
Gold Price extends Friday’s recovery to $1,836 ahead of Monday’s European session. The precious metal’s upside moves could be linked to the softer US dollar, as well as chatters surrounding a ban on gold imports from Russia.
SEC vs. Ripple: Brad Garlinghouse announces expansion out of the US if outcome is unfavorable
XRP will expand out of the US if the payment giant faces a loss in the lawsuit. The community awaits the court's ruling on his speech and related documents. Analysts remain bullish on Ripple price
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!