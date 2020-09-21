Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Gold is testing critical support as the US dollar shows there is still some life to it.
  • The stimulus is now fading which is a hurdle for the bullish trend in gold.

Gold prices are testing the bull's commitments at the support structure around $1,906 in what could be a final test before the next leg higher of the bullish trend.

At the time of writing, gold, XAU/USD, is trading at the lows of the day, $1,905, having travelled from a high of $1,955.62, down some 2% to start the week.

Gold prices have been in consolidation since correcting from all-time highs in late July and subsequently printing a low of 1861 at the start of August. 

The price has chopped sideways, decelerating its daily range as markets try to get a handle on the various features of today's market conditions.

One of the main drivers for precious metals has been the notion that real rates will be lower for longer as the Fed maintains a dovish outlook for several years ahead with inflation grounded. 

However, with such sentiment already priced in, bloating positioning data could be a hurdle for the bulls at this juncture.

The stimulus is now fading

Given that the positioning data reflected expectations that Federal Open market Committee officials would strike a more dovish tone and suggest changes to the QE program, which they did not, we could be seeing some disappointments in the price action now.

Meanwhile, a surge in the US dollar has not helped the spot market at the start of this week. 

The DXY is trading at 93.66 and higher by some 0.7%. 

With fiscal stimulus still in question, even more so following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the probability that a Phase 4 deal would not be dropped before the election. 

This should underpin the greenback because investors are less likely to take on risk until a fresh stimulus deal is struck. 

The single currency, the euro, should also be monitored as it feels the pressure of a second wave of the coronavirus on mainland Europe. 

The European Central Bank is in focus this week following the Financial Times publishing of a source's story that the ECB will launch a review of its PEPP programme.  

The ECB intends to examine the length of the PEPP set for June 2021 but also look at transferring its flexibility to other purchase programmes. 

It is still not clear if this will be a dovish or hawkish outcome, but given the risks of the second wave of the virus which will clash with flu season, the chances are the ECB could well be considering caring the tool into other programmes which would be dovish. 

On the other hand, PEPP would not be used in full, it will be hawkish and significantly weigh on the US dollar, likely supporting the bullish case for both the euro and gold.

Gold levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1907.56
Today Daily Change -42.99
Today Daily Change % -2.20
Today daily open 1950.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1945.37
Daily SMA50 1935.06
Daily SMA100 1836.48
Daily SMA200 1714.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.16
Previous Daily Low 1943.09
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1953.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1949.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1942.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1925.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1959.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1968.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1976.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of  new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

Gold prices are testing the bull's commitments at the support structure around $1,906 in what could be a final test before the next leg higher of the bullish trend.

Gold News

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs. 

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures