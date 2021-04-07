Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits fresh impetus ahead of FOMC minutes, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on the defensive so far this Wednesday, as the US Treasury yields attempt a comeback, snapping a three-day rout. The US dollar wallows in multi-day lows, as investors rethink the Fed rate hike expectation this year. The FOMC minutes are likely to offer fresh direction to gold.
With the earnings season kicking in, markets turned cautious and triggered a pullback in the US stocks from record highs. The retreat in Wall Street indices offered some support to gold on Tuesday.
How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold has failed to sustain above the $1,740 barrier, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA5 one-hour.
Therefore, the bears head for a test of a dense cluster of healthy support levels around $1,736, where the previous week high, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA200 four-hour coincide.
The next cushion awaits at $1731, which is the pivot point one-day S1.
Crucial support at $1727 could be the line in the sand for the XAU buyers. That level is the intersection of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, previous day low and SMA100 four-hour.
Alternatively, immediate resistance awaits at the Fibonacci 23.6% one day at $1742.
The previous day high at $1745 would challenge the bulls’ commitments.
If the buying interest picks up pace, the pivot point one-week R1 at $1749 could be tested.
Further up, strong resistance of the pivot point one-month R1 at $1753 could then contain the upside.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.