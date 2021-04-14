Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

- Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high.
- MACD teases bulls as the quote stays above 200-SMA.
- Seven-week-old horizontal area tests bull’s commitment.
Gold trims intraday gains after reversing from $1,749.44, around $1,746 by the press time, amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.
However, a clear break above $1,755-57 area comprising multiple levels marked since February 26 becomes necessary for the precious metal buyers to keep the reins.
During the pullback, $1,735 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,730 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of testing them with a 200-SMA level of $1,726.
Overall, gold is consolidation early 2021 losses but the recent building of upside momentum gains the market’s attention
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1745.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1745.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.01
|Daily SMA50
|1755.92
|Daily SMA100
|1806.38
|Daily SMA200
|1858.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1723.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1733.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
