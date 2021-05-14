Attractive valuations and strong balance sheets make gold miners a sector that will benefit from higher gold prices, according to strategists at DBS Bank.
XAU/USD to resume its upward trend towards the $2,000 level
“The three factors which are biased against gold prices are in the process of reversing – US bond yields have retreated, the US dollar has weakened, and the US employment outlook has faltered. Even as gold underperformed last quarter, we believe the price can resume its upward trend towards the USD2,000 level. This comes from the positive view on demand change, which is derived from central banks and discretionary spending.”
“Gold mining securities should benefit from higher demand and gold prices. We believe it will be a production growth story this year for miners. Miners should be able to maintain all-in costs with higher production volume despite threats from higher operating costs such as wages and fuel prices.”
“Gold mining companies are still generating good cashflows, which could enable them to embark them on growth/reinvestment cycles. Balance sheets are well managed after correcting mistakes seen in earlier years of overpaying for M&As.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
