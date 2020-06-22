Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

- Gold attracted some dip-buying and jumped to over one-month tops in the last hour.
- The set-up remains firmly tilted in favour of bullish traders amid renewed USD selling.
- The commodity seems all set to surpass multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
The near-term positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. Hence, a move beyond multi-year tops, around the $1765 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
A mildly positive tone around the US equity markets was largely offset by a broad-based USD weakness. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the positive move for the dollar-denominated commodity amid growing worries over a surge in new coronavirus cases globally.
On the flip side, the $1744-42 region now seems to have emerged as strong support and any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This should eventually help limit any deeper losses for the commodity near the $1730-32 strong resistance breakpoint now turned support.
That said, some follow-through weakness might negate the bullish bias and prompt some technical selling. The yellow metal might then drift back to intermediate support near the $1721 region before eventually dropping to the $1700 round-figure mark.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1759.17
|Today Daily Change
|15.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00
WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.