Gold Price Forecast: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor XAU/USD bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed

- Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood.
- Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant.
- US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
- US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
Having refreshed the weekly top before a few hours, gold (XAU/USD) buyers keep reins around $1,940 during early Friday morning in Europe.
The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to Russia’s shelling on Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, one of the largest in Europe. Even if the radiation fears were turned down and the fire-safety team took control of the matters, Moscow’s recent actions pour cold water on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks that agreed on the safe passage of Kyiv’s civilians the previous day.
On the same line were headlines from the UK Times suggesting that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts in days.
Elsewhere, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his support for a 0.25% rate hike, actually showed readiness for a 0.50% rate-lift in the March meeting, during the second round testimony the previous day. While portraying the market implications from Powell’s comments, CME’s FedWatch Tool marks around 89% odds favoring the same rate-lift in the next month’s Fed meeting. The same adds to the importance of today’s US jobs report for February.
Talking about the data, US ISM Services PMI eased for the third consecutive month in its latest release but the second-tier job data and Factory Orders came in positive on Thursday.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop around 1.0% on a day whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields mark near six pips of a downside to 1.78% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases after refreshing the 2022 peak while WTI crude oil also consolidates daily gains near $110.00 after initially rising to $112.81.
That said, geopolitical headlines will keep the driver’s seat for gold prices, suggesting more upside, while the US Nonfarm Payrolls, expected 400K versus 467K prior, will be crucial to watch as well.
Technical analysis
Gold pierces the upper line of a one-week-old bullish pennant chart formation, backed by the receding bearish bias of MACD and firmer RSI line.
As a result, the bulls are on the way to refresh the multi-day top marked the last week around $1,975.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the metal’s moves during January and February of 2022, near the $2,000 psychological magnet, will lure the XAU/USD bulls before directing them to theoretical target of $2,035.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive until breaking an immediate support line from February 24, near $1,910.
Even so, a six-week-old ascending trend line, near $1,880, will challenge the gold bears.
It should be noted that a convergence of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-February upside, close to $1,855, appears a tough nut to crack for the XAU/USD bears.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1939.6
|Today Daily Change
|2.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1936.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1879.64
|Daily SMA50
|1840.44
|Daily SMA100
|1820.24
|Daily SMA200
|1809.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1941.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1922.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1878.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1914.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1906.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1944.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1952.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1963.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews 2022 low near 1.1000 as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsen ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD drops to the fresh low since late May 2020 amid intense risk-aversion. Russian attacks on Ukrainian nuclear plant breaks trust in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. German trade numbers, Eurozone Retail Sales may entertain traders but US NFP, risk catalysts are the key to clear directions.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.3320 amid ease-off in Ukraine nuclear worries
GBP/USD has returned to 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse is still active. Investors await more development over shelling at Ukraine nuclear power stations for further guidance.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
Decentraland returns to stable support delaying its 35% rally
Decentraland price set up a triple bottom setup between November 2021 and February 24, signaling a full-blown reversal. While optimistic, this uptrend failed to catch traction as MANA consolidates around a support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.