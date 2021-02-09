Gold Price Analysis: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Gold is testing the bear's commitments at the resistance structure. 
  • Weekly support could be their target if bulls capitulate at this juncture. 

As per the prior analysis, where gold was presumed to move higher given the structure and bullish chart formation, explained here, the bulls did indeed extend to the target:

Live market, 1-hour chart

Here was the prior analysis:

And here it was from a daily perspective, noting the M-formation and target at the neckline:

What now?

There is still room for some additional gains to the upside from where it will be make or break time. 

Daily chart, gold

An extra push deeper into the bear's lair could be on the cards in a fuller test of the resistance area. 

A break of which will open prospects of a run to the prior highs and/or higher still. 

If the bears jump on this from there, then a strong possibility will be for a downside extension of the last bearish impulse from which the price has been correcting to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. 

However, from that juncture, the bulls will most probably step up to the plate to protect weekly support at $1,765:

Weekly chart, gold

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: On the bids near two-week top above 0.7700 despite mixed clues

AUD/USD: On the bids near two-week top above 0.7700 despite mixed clues

AUD/USD refreshes intraday high, attacks Monday’s peak, also the highest since January 27. Australia’s NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence data came in mixed for January.

AUD/USD News

Gold boosted as markets bet on inflation

Gold boosted as markets bet on inflation

Rising inflation expectations gave XAU/USD a boost on Monday. Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) rallied on the first trading day of the second trading week of the month; having hit lows just to the south of the $1810 mark during the Asia Pacific session.

Gold news

Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top

Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top

BTC/USD extends the heavist jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are upstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.

Read more

EUR/USD: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart

EUR/USD: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart

EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058. The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart. An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155. 

EUR/USD News

US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention

US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention

Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures