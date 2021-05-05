Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-defined for XAU/USD after Yellen-led hit – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady recovery towards the $1800 mark, as the US dollar retreats across the board amid improving market mood. The US tech sell-off combined with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s rate hike comments rattled markets and boosted the safe-haven greenback at gold’s expense. Upbeat US Factory data also backed the dollar’s gains.
Gold took a sharp U-turn after running into the $1800 technical resistance once again. Let's see how the metal is positioned on the charts, with all eyes on the US ADP jobs report and ISM Services PMI.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold has managed to clear a dense cluster of resistance levels now support zone around $1777-$1780.
That area is the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and SMA50 four-hour.
At the time of writing, the metal is battling strong resistance around $1782, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 one-day.
Further up, the pivot point one-week R1 at $1787 could be challenged, in order to retest the $1800 key barrier.
However, the previous week high at $1790 could limit the advances.
On the flip side, if the abovementioned demand area is breached on a sustained basis, a test of the previous day low of $1770 cannot be ruled out.
The Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1768 could be next on the sellers’ radars.
The next critical support awaits at 1764, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher above 1.2000 amid Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
EUR/USD looks to extend corrective pullback above 1.2000. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid light trading and mixed covid updates.
GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.
Gold battles $1,780 amid downbeat covid updates, US dollar pullback
Gold’s corrective pullback fades around immediate key hurdle. Yellen, Fed’s Kashkari troubled traders earlier but off in Tokyo, Beijing limit market moves afterward. US data, risk catalysts will be the key to follow.
Ethereum Classic explodes to new record highs
Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.