Gold Price Analysis: $1754 support holds the key for XAU/USD amid the corrective decline – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady corrective decline so far this Friday, weighed down by a 5bps recovery rally in the US 10-year Treasury yields, Meanwhile, mixed Chinese data and growing covid concerns worldwide re-ignite the haven demand for the US dollar, exerting additional downward pressure on gold.
Gold reached two-month highs at $1770 on Thursday, underpinned by the dovish Fed expectations that fuelled a sell-off in the US rates across the curve. Focus shifts to the US UoM Consumer Sentiment data for fresh cues on gold.
In the meantime, let’s see how is the metal positioned on the technical graphs?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is battling key support around $1760, which is the convergence of the previous month high, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and pivot point one-week R1.
The next cushion is seen at the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1756.
Further south, the sellers need acceptance below $1754 to negate the near-term upbeat momentum. That level is the intersection of the SMA50 one-day and pivot point one-month R1.
The Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1750 could help limit the corrective pullback.
The bears could test the bullish commitments at $1748, the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA50 one-hour.
Alternatively, if the uptrend resumes, the immediate resistance is aligned at the previous high four-hour at $1765.
Further up, the two-month tops at $1770 could offer stiff resistance, above which a rally towards the pivot point one-day R1 at $1778 cannot be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin price has established a bull flag on the 1-hour chart. Only one crucial resistance level separates the digital asset from a significant 50% upswing. The network growth of Dogecoin continues increasing adding credence to the bullish outlook.
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.