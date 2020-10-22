Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region

  • A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Thursday.
  • The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit deeper losses.

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.

The precious metal witnessed some selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to levels just above the $1930 level, or seven-day tops. A modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.

The greenback was back in demand amid fading hopes for a pre-election US stimulus package, especially after the US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus. Moreover, investors remained sceptic that any fiscal measures can pass through the Congress amid strong opposition from within Trump’s own Republican Party.

Meanwhile, the slow pace of US stimulus talks took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, coupled with the US political uncertainty ahead of the November 3 presidential election, drove some heaven flows and helped limit any deeper losses for the XAU/USD. The incumbent President Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden will meet for the final presidential debate later this Thursday.

In the meantime, traders will look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for some impetus. This, along with the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus, might produce some meaningful trading opportunities during the North American session.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1919.94
Today Daily Change -4.56
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1924.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1898.06
Daily SMA50 1924.95
Daily SMA100 1877.32
Daily SMA200 1758.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1931.54
Previous Daily Low 1906.22
Previous Weekly High 1933.3
Previous Weekly Low 1882.46
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1921.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1915.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 1909.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1895.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1935.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1946.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 1960.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD is under some pressure around 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart

GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart

GBP/USD is trading well above 1.31, consolidating its gains as intense Brexit talks restart in London, aiming to reach an accord by mid-November. Rising UK coronavirus cases and political uncertainty in the US are keeping the safe-haven dollar bid.

GBP/USD News

Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region

Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.

Gold News

Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed

Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed

Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.

Read more

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures