Gold: Mildly weak above $1,600 amid mixed signals for US stimulus package

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold extends the pullback from the two-week top.
  • Uncertainties surrounding the US COVID-19 Bill, pessimism concerning the pandemic weigh on the risk-on tone.
  • US dollar weakness helps the buyers to remain hopeful.
  • US data, aid package headlines will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.

Having slipped from the two-week top, gold prices drop to $1,612, down 0.26%, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. Although broad US dollar weakness and the recent recovery in the market’s risk-tone seem to please the buyers, challenges to the US aid package as well as pandemic details keep the commodity under pressure.

Despite agreeing over the estimated $2.2 trillion Coronavirus (COVID-19) Bill, Fox News suggests the US policymakers are jostling over the details. While US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tried to sell their efforts and signaled the voting tonight, the House Leader Nancy Pelosi said that she does not think House can pass stimulus bill under unanimous consent. The diplomat also mentioned that the house will give its members at least 24 hours' notice before voting on economic relief bill.

On the other hand, US President Trump, in his latest Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, conveyed worries for New York while the pandemic numbers from the UK, as well as British response to lockdown, seem to challenge the market’s trade sentiment.

Furthermore, the US Health official Fauci said coronavirus could become seasonal, cyclical and the US needs to be prepared for that.

Elsewhere, there are at least 6 clinical trials underway evaluating Remedesivir, a likely solution to the deadly virus.

While portraying the risk tone, the US 10-year treasury yields stay positive around 0.87% while the US stock futures register mild gains of near 0.15% after Wall Street’s second day of positive closing.

Traders are likely to focus on the US aid package news as well as the virus headlines for fresh impulse amid a lack of data ahead of the US session. Though, the US jobless claims will be the key to watch during that time. “The market will watch US weekly initial jobless claims closely to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on employment. Claims are expected to skyrocket from 281k in the week to 14 March, with a median forecast for 21 March of 1640k, but forecasts as high as 4 million (Citigroup and Oxford Economics),” said Westpac.

Technical analysis

A confluence of 21 and 50-day SMA can limit the bullion’s short-term downside near $1,592/88 while buyers will wait for a clear break above $1,640 to target February month high to aim for $1,660 and $1,680 numbers to the north.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1613.54
Today Daily Change -15.21
Today Daily Change % -0.93%
Today daily open 1628.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1590.63
Daily SMA50 1584.57
Daily SMA100 1537.18
Daily SMA200 1505.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1633.71
Previous Daily Low 1552.78
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1602.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1583.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1576.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1524.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1495.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1657.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 1686.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1738.31

 

 

