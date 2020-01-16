Gold: Mildly positive around $1556 despite trade/political optimism

- Gold prices ignore the US diplomat’s optimism concerning the latest trade deals with China, Canada and Mexico.
- China’s Vice Premier praises Washington for dumping it off the currency manipulator list.
- The US dollar weakness could be cited as reasons.
Gold prices extend the recent recovery from $1,555 while taking rounds to $1,556.80 during the Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal seems to concentrate more on the US dollar (USD) weakness than trade/political headlines that have been positive off-late.
Following the successful phase-one deal signing in ceremony, China’s Vice Premier Liu He recently crossed wires while saying that it was the correct choice for the US to remove China from the currency manipulator list.
On the other hand, the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin also appeared in media, via Fox, as conveying the optimism from the latest US trade relations with China, Canada and Mexico. The Trump administration member said, “The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the US-China trade deal will add 50 to 70 basis points to US GDP.”
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures seem to be a little happy with the news, which in turn pushes traders towards gold, the traditional safe-haven. Also contributing to the yellow metal’s mild strength could be the USD weakness. Further, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and certain other politicians presented the papers to push for President Donald Trump’s impeachment to the Senate.
Investors will now take a serious note of the trade/political headlines for the immediate direction ahead of the US session that is likely to offer more clarity to the greenback traders. The reason is the presence of the December month Retail Sales data for publication.
Technical Analysis
While 10-day SMA, near $1,557, acts as an immediate upside barrier holding the key to the metal’s run-up beyond $1,570, September month high near $1,535 and 21-day SMA close to $1,528 restrict short-term downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1556.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1556.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1527.42
|Daily SMA50
|1491.09
|Daily SMA100
|1496.52
|Daily SMA200
|1434.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1558.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1546.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1553.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1550.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1541.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1536.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1560.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1565.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1572.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6900 amid mixed sentiment
AUD/USD stays mildly bid near 0.6905 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The pair recently benefited from the US-China phase-one deal signing in and upbeat comments from the US and Chinese trade negotiators.
USD/JPY peaking around 110 the figure as focus shifts to troubles ahead
USD/JPY has been uneventful in subdued markets that have already priced in the 'phase-one' deal between the US and China.
The US and China sign historic trade deal
Market reaction to the US-China trade deal signed in Washington today has been priced for several weeks. The next phase will be determined by the economic performance of the two countries as they implement the terms of the accord.
WTI: On the back foot above multi-month-old support trendline, 200-day SMA
WTI trades near $58.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The black gold recently took a U-turn from 200-day SMA and an ascending trend line since early October. However, 50-day SMA holds the key to the pair’s further upside.
GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s
GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle.