US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: USMCA and US-China trade deal will add 50 to 70 basis points to US GDP – Fox

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has stated that the USMCA and US-China trade deal will add 50 to 70 basis points to US GDP – Fox
Additional comments
- Have data on Chinese subsidies, will address in phase two talks.
- Will roll out progress in US-China talks in phases as work completed.
More to come...
